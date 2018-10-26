Youngsters enjoy their day of hockey

More than 200 primary school youngsters enjoyed a fantastic day of hockey at Louth’s London Road astro turf.

Teams from schools in Louth and surrounding villages took part in the pre-half term treat, organised by Alan Grantham of the Wolds School Sports Partnership and Louth Hockey Club.

Forty teams from primary schools in the Louth area took part, split between large and small schools, and year groups.

Veronica Chamberlin, treasurer of Louth Hockey Club, said: “It was a great day, the children were so enthusiastic and all the games were played in the right spirit.

“Thanks should go to the organisers and the volunteers who gave their time to ensure the day went smoothly.

“Hopefully, there will be some future members of Louth Hockey Club amongst those who took part.”

In the morning 16 teams entered the years three and four competition, with the eventual winners St Michael’s C of E Primary School, Louth.

During the afternoon, 24 teams competed in the years five and six category.

St Michael’s were winners in the large school category and North Cockerington C of E Primary School in the small school category.