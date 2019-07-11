Debbie leads Mablethorpe Running Club at Sting in the Tail

As the sunshine finally makes an appearance, the heat of the summer has not deterred Mablethorpe Running Club.

Five club ladies made the short trip to Caistor for the eighth annual Sting In The Tail 10k.

Caistor Running Club’s annual challenge is a tough 10k loop race with more than 300ft of climbing in the heart of the Wolds, starting and finishing in Caistor town centre.

Despite the summer heat, 579 athletes ran the course, including Debbie Jinks who led Mablethorpe home in 304th (55min 56secs).

Andrea Mettam was close behind in 321st in a time of 56.48, followed by Sharon Margarson (433rd – 62.35), Elaine Wilson (434th – 62.36), and Felicity Berry (517th – 69.38).

The race was won by Will Strangeway (Lincoln Wellington AC) in 31min 51secs, and first female to finish was Claire Cooney (unaffiliated) in 40.39 (28th overall).

* Andrea Mettam and Debbie Jinks made their annual return to Grantham Running Club’s Summer Solstice 10k on the evening of the longest day.

The duo from Mablethorpe RC are not strangers to the course, and in 2019 were among the 846 who crossed the finish line on the flat course, starting and finishing in Long Bennington.

Debbie was 345th in 52min 34secs, while Andrea was 501st in 57.50.

Aaron Scott won in 30min 52secs, and first female was Sarah Chynoweth (Grantham RC) in 40.57 (69th overall).

* Sarah Stevenson and Katrina Needham joined 163 runners taking on the trail paths through Witham Way Country Park for the Boston parkrun.

Sarah ran 31min 02secs and Katrina clocked 32.07, both making their debut at Boston and their third parkruns.

* Nigel Booth completed his eighth parkrun, joining a field of 194 at Cleethorpes Country Park and ran 26min 20secs.

For more information about parkrun, visit /www.parkrun.org.uk