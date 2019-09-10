Kenwick Park Golf Club charity day raises £12k-plus

Local good causes will benefit after generous golfers helped raise more than £12,000 at Kenwick Park Golf Club’s annual charity event.

The Kenwick Park Charity Day is all about raising money for local causes as golfers enjoy the experience, and this year’s winners took this to another level.

The Perky Pink Putters found time to set up trick shots, while waiting on the tee to play.

An entry of 34 teams of four golfers came from far and wide to take part, with one team flying in from Iceland especially for the day.

The Perky Pink Putters, also known as Linda McLoughlin, Karen Archer, Donna Wood and Lesley Ince came out on top with 91 points, just a single point ahead of runners-up Jubilee Fishing (Andy Allard, Frank Boyd, Alan Watkin and Tony Trigg).

Pill Poppers completed the top three as Ron Irwin, Nathan Price, Val Pattinson and Wendy Green carded 89 points.

The Weapons of Grass Destruction – Jill Harrington, Vicki Halmshaw, Jo Dawson and Kate Addison – won the ladies’ prize for the best ladies team outside the top five with 85 points.

Sam Done, Kenwick’s English International, plus-three golfer, took on the players in the Beat The Pro challenge at the second hole and out of 125 attempts, only 14 people got closer.

They were John Teanby, Sandra Crow, Liz Hardy, Sue Ward, Val Pattinson, Linda McLoughlin, Alan Smaggasgale, Steve Langford, Nigel Towse, Steve Furness, Carl Pickard, Mick Horner, John Beverley and Simon Hartley.

Everyone enjoyed the legendary halfway house, operated by Steve’s wife Nicola and her team of helpers, assisted by Simon Williams on the barbecue.

All of the food and drinks were donated by event sponsors.

The day was run by the founder Bob Jones for the first 21 years before he handed over the reins to his successor, Steve Clarke.

After Bob’s death in 2017, the trophy the teams play for was renamed, the Bob Jones Memorial Trophy.

Steve did a great job this year, raising more than £12,000, thanks in part to a raffle and auction of prizes in the evening.

The North Sea Lions, Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled, RNLI Cleethorpes and Skegness, Andy’s Children’s Hospice, When You Wish Upon A Star, and Rhys’ Donation Foundation will all receive £2,000 each.

Since the Charity Day began 26 years ago, Bob and Steve have so far raised a staggering £152,000 for local good causes.

The club wishes to thank all of the players who take part, along with all the generous sponsors who support the day.

Results – 1 Perky Pink Putters (Linda McLoughlin, Karen Archer, Donna Wood, Lesley Ince) 91pts, 2 Jubilee Fishing (Andy Allard, Frank Boyd, Alan Watkin, Tony Trigg) 90, 3 Pill Poppers (Ron Irwin, Nathan Price, Val Pattinson, Wendy Green) 89, 4 Invictus (Penny Buckley, Carol Morrell, Rob and Julia Clayton) 88, 5 The B Team (James Barton, Becky Fowler, Tim and Louise Bradshaw) 87, 6 Gary’s Galactico’s (Gary Spencer, Carl Pickard, Mick Horner, Shaun Matthews) 86, 7 Haines Watts (Jenny Toulson, Sue Sykes, Dave Richardson, Andrew Funnell) 85, 8 Driving Miss Tracey (John and Tracey Stobart, Jenny Burt, Julia Sales) 84.

Nearest-the-pin: Steve Furness, Howard Fytche, Sue Sykes, Steve Langford.