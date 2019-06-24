Louth Bowls: Otters stretch lead with top-of-the-table win

There was little change in the placings in the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week, but Otters did consolidate their lead with victory over their main rivals Kestrels.

The battle of the top two started with Kestrels moving ahead 5-0, but the leaders found their form and went 10-5 ahead.

Kestrels fought back and were just one shot behind going into the last end where Otters anxiously held on to earn a vital 13-11 win.

Both teams had won their earlier games, Otters defeating Mudlarks 13-8, and Kestrels seeing off Two Plus One 13-5.

Otters moved three points clear, but Kestrels do have a game in hand.

Wasps moved moved into third place, four points back, after thumping Dreamers 23-4, while Matelots slipped to fourth after losing 12-10 to Meridian.

The result moved the winners off the bottom of the table at the expense of Dreamers who had a bad week as they also lost 21-6 to Wishfuls.

Mudlarks are clear in fifth place after winning 13-9 against Scorpions.

* Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton held on to their one-point advantage at the top of the Australian Pairs League.

They had to survive a nervous finish which saw them hang on for a 13-10 win against Linda and Martin Oldfield.

Jenny and Terry Cornwall remained in second place after beating Yvonne Cooper and John Clayton 17-7.

Only two points separate the next five pairs.

* There was only one game in Division Two where leaders Richard Tyrell and Pete Neve saw their advantage cut to three points after being beaten 18-15 by Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs who moved into second spot as a result.