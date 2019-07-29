Louth CC prepare for Lincs ECB basement battle after washout

Louth CC’s hopes of improving their position in the Lincs ECB Premier were dashed by a weekend washout.

It was as you were in the county’s top tier as rain saw all four matches abandoned, including Louth’s home clash with Market Deeping.

The First XI stay second-bottom place ahead of their important basement battle with bottom side Boston at London Road on Saturday (noon start).

Louth’s other two sides also saw no play as the Lincolnshire County League programme was also wiped out.

The Second XI and Third Xi are again out of action this weekend, but return on Saturday, August 10.

The Seconds host Alkborough in Division One, while the third team entertain Scothern Second XI at Legbourne CC.