Louth taxi firm hails back-to-back billiards titles

M Goys Taxis accelerated to the Billiards League title with a splendid 3-0 home win over closest challengers ABC Riding Wear, writes Jack Westerby.

Mark Parrinder, with a 30 break, took the opener for the hosts and they finished in style with Jack Westerby and Matt Chandler both winning to leave the visitors to settle for the runners-up prize.

Faulkners Louth ended up with the wooden spoon despite ending their campaign with a fine 2-1 away win at MA Stephenson Autos.

Luke Howard and new signing Ian Hewer both came up trumps for the visitors, while Andre Fisher replied for Autos who finish third.

* In the Louth Snooker League, Kitchen Solutions remain on course to complete a league and cup double after going seven points clear.

Captain Russ Howard, Mark Wordley and Chris Parker dished up a fine 7-5 win over Louth Volksworld who replied courtesy of Keith Lewington and Mark Pickard.

Despite just missing out on a draw, they climbed into second place.

Dales Poultry and Game grabbed a much-needed 8-4 win in their quest to retain the title.

Luke Howard and Mark Storey set them up for a big score against the out-of-sorts Sibjon Builders, and Phil Marshall continued the home domination.

But their hopes of reaching double figures were dashed because they could only field five players.

NT Shaw of Louth missed a chance to get closer to the leaders when they could only manage a 7-5 home win over bottom side Louth Building Supplies.

Joe Hunt made sure his opponent was merely a passenger, watching breaks of 44, 38, and 26, while Hayden Gavey also chalked up two frames, all after Geoff Fawcett had given the visitors a shock lead.

Louth Travel Centre’s recent winning run came to an end when they were edged out 7-5 by PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Jack Westerby struck early for the away team and that proved the difference between the two sides as the rest all played out one-all draws, with Matt Chandler running in two breaks of 24.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is sponsored by T Marris Carpets