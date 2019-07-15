Louth Triathlon Club: Hunt claims Europen Championship medal

Louth Triathlon Club celebrated their first European Championship medal when Steve Hunt brought home a brilliant bronze medal from Romania last week.

Hunt joined clubmates Richard Conway, Kerry Drewery, and Harriet Johnson on the trip to the European Triathlon Championships, competing in the middle distance event.

Harriet Johnson finished fourth in the aquathlon at the European Championships EMN-190715-092709002

He completed the 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and half-marathon in a time of 4hr 57min 58secs to claim the final podium spot.

Also competing in the middle distance event, Drewery came in fifth in her age group, while in the sprint duathlon, Conway took seventh place in his age group, and Johnson placed fourth in the aquathlon.

All four Louth athletes have gained automatic qualification to next year’s championships in Austria.

* On the same day saw six club members compete at the middle-distance event at Holkham, in Norfolk.

Nigel Evison in action at the Holkham Half EMN-190715-092729002

In their first time at this distance, all put in sterling performances – Sean Hutchings (5hr 33min 22secs), Nigel Evison (5.40.57), and Rob Kisby (5.57.25).

Sean took the fastest club swim time of 33 minutes, and Nigel the fastest run of 1.59.50, just sneaking under the two-hour mark.

Club members Kathryn and Hugh Pinder used Holkham as their training race for a 52-mile run later this year.

* Nine members took on the Woodhall Spa Sprint Triathlon.

At only her third-ever triathlon, Abi Tinker came in with an impressive time of 1hr 29min 18secs, while team-mate Daniela Dumitrescu took six minutes from her time last year and finished sixth in her age group.

Adding to the excitement of the event, Louth clubmates Rick Sharpe, Den Lynch and Gemma Taylor started in the same wave.

With Rick out the swim first, closely followed by Gemma, and finally Den, the race was on.

Den clawed his way up through the bike section, but Rick just hung on to his lead throughout, finishing just 21 seconds ahead.

Showing that age is no barrier to the sport, the inspirational John Sharp remains in fine form and took his fourth podium finish of the season, by winning his age group.

* Louth Triathlon Club has seen an increase in members this year across all ages and abilities.

To find out more, visit their Facebook page, or website at www.louthtriclub.co.uk