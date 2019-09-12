Mablethorpe Running Club serve up an East Coast Classic

This year’s East Coast Classic was dominated by Lincolnshire runners as a sold-out race was hailed another success by hosts Mablethorpe Running Club.

The club founded the 10k race in 2010 which was once again booked up to its capacity of 350, while the 3km fun run had 18 entries of youngsters and adults.

Paige Midgley finished second in the 16 to 34 female category EMN-191209-132310002

“We are extremely proud that it appeals to all walks of life across all age groups from 16 to 70-plus, and every ability from athletes and runners to joggers and walkers,” a club spokesman said.

“The race organisers wish to express their gratitude to all the runners and supporters for attending and making this event possible.

“Also to the many marshals and volunteers who gave up their time, and our sponsors and suppliers for their kind support.”

Accounting for no-shows, 302 runners completed the seaside course which set off from Mablethorpe lifeboat station towards Trusthorpe, Sutton-on-Sea and Sandilands Promenade before the 5k turn back to the finish line.

Hope Midgley EMN-191209-132257002

Home runners were on top, but the field also included runners from Sheffield, Nottingham, Derby and further afield, with many returning.

The race was won by Jordan Carlile (Cleethorpes and District AC) who finished in a time of 34min 46secs, just eight seconds ahead of Skegness and District RC runner Mark Sands.

Robert Smith (Cleethorpes and District AC) was a little way back in third, clocking 37.16.

Beckie Dawson (Boston Community Runners) was the first female runner home, finishing in 42min 12secs, in 27th overall, ahead of Jo Bolton (Kimberworth Striders RC) in 43.20 (32nd), and Catherine Gardner (Barton and District AC) in 45.33 (48th).

Felicity Berry knocked eight minutes off her 2018 time EMN-191209-132246002

As well as hosting the race, Mablethorpe Running Club fielded four members in the race.

Allan Carr clocked a superb time of 43.24 for first male vet 60 and 33rd overall.

Paige Midgley finished more than three minutes faster than last year to clock 47.15 for 58th overall and second in the 16 to 34 female category.

She was followed by her sister Hope in 56.16 (142nd/11th 16-34 female), and Felicity Berry knocked eight minutes off her 2018 time in 1hr 06min 35secs (241st/2nd V65+ female).

For more information, full results and photographs, visit www.eastcoastclassic10k.co.uk

* Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club.

To find out more, visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk