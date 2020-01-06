No New Year hangover for Mablethorpe Running Club at Cleethorpes

Mablethorpe Running Club members brought in the new year in familiar fashion by taking part in a popular 10k race.

While for some, New Year’s Day is spent recovering from the previous night and excessive eating over Christmas with a leisurely day, others sign up for Cleethorpes Athletics Club’s New Year’s Day 10k.

Felicity Berry (left) and Paula Downing started 2020 with age group podiums EMN-200601-104602002

This year’’s edition attracted 502 runners from all over the region and further afield to battle the cold winds on this out-and-back 10k seafront course.

Seven were from Mablethorpe RC, with two of them finishing among the top three of their age categories, while unaffiliated family and friends joined them.

Paula Downing made her debut at this event, and crossed the finish line as first female vet 50 (FV50), and 60th overall, in 40min 51secs.

Guy Willey knocked almost three minutes off last year’s time, a huge achievement, to clock 48.55 for 188th, while Harry Margarson (unaffiliated) joined his mum Sharon and clocked a great time of 49.11 for 201st on his debut here.

Andrew Elson got 2020 off to a great start, with another superb time of 52.50 for 278th, while Vivienne Martin (unaffiliated), in her return to this course, finished in 55.12 for 321st.

Sharon Margarson’s eighth successive attempt at this event ended in 55.55 for 332nd, and Selina Elson was next across the line in 56.12 (338th).

Elaine Wilson was back for her eighth year, too, finishing in 59.57 (402nd), and Felicity Berry, another debutant at the course, was second female vet 70, clocking 66.57 for 458th.

* Mablethorpe RC members have been taking part in a new addition to the parkrun series at Skegness Boating Lake Parkrun.

Following the path around the boating lake, the course then headed out along the sea front and back to continue around the boating lake, repeating three times.

Three Mablethorpe RC ladies joined the 184 runners at the debut event on the Saturday morning just after Christmas.

Paula Downing finished in 20min 30secs, followed by Janine Stones (22.02), and Felicity Berry (33.39).

Of the 169 turned out for the second event last weekend, seven were from Mablethorpe RC.

Times – Guy Willey 25min 12secs; Debbie Jinks 27.10; Elaine Wilson 29.28; Sarah Stevenson 30.52; Felicity Berry: 33.22 (PB); Katrina Needham 33.24; Louise Willey 34.33.