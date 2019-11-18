Red flag denies Peter Hickman fourth Macau GP title

Two red flags denied Peter Hickman his fourth win at the Macau GP.

The result was eventually declared after just one lap of the re-started race, with his teammate Michael Rutter taking the win and Hickman claiming second place.

The Lincolnshire ace had been fastest throughout free practice and qualifying and started Saturday’s 12-lap affair at the 3.8-mile road circuit from pole position.

He got away to a fantastic start, leading the rest of the field through the first corner before pulling away to establish an eight-second lead.

But a two rider collision brought out the red flag and there was a lengthy delay to allow the track to be cleared.

The re-start was to run over eight laps but this time Rutter got the hole shot with Hickman in his tyre tracks.

Rutter crossed the line for the start of lap two in the lead but Hickman overtook him at the first corner and it looked as if he would pull away to take another unassailable lead.

But the red flag came out again when six riders collided and fell on lap two, and this time the race was abandoned.

With no time in the late afternoon to run it again, at first it was stated the race was null and void with no result to declare.

But after an hour or so the officials had a change of heart and declared that the race result would be on positions at the end of lap one with Rutter being the winner and Hickman taking second place.

“The MGM Grand Bathams Racing by FHO Racing and Smiths Racing has enjoyed a successful event finishing first and second and retaining the Top Team Trophy,” he said.

“After the second red flag situation the organisers decided the race would not be re-started due to failing light and a Sunday re-run could not be shoehorned into an already tight schedule, as such the result was declared at the end of lap one with Michael taking the win and me in second.

“Three of the six riders were taken to hospital and our thoughts are with them to make speedy recoveries, we were reassured that none of the injuries are life threatening.”