Top-10 finishes as Turner begins well

Alford golfer Ashton Turner has made a strong start to the EuroPro Tour season with two top-10 finishes.

Turner, who is attached to Kenwick Park GC, finished tied for eighth at the season-opening IFX Payments Championship, at the Melbourne Club, Brocket Hall in Hertfordshire.

The Lincolnshire golfer, who made the headlines when he qualified for The Open last summer, got under way with a solid four-under par round of 69.

He bogeyed the third hole, but that would be his only dropped shot of the day as he birdied the next two holes and then picked up further shots at the ninth, 13th and 18th holes, to finish day one in a tie for ninth place.

He moved up a place the following day with a second successive round of 69, picking up two birdies on the front nine before mixing up a bogey with three birdies on the home stretch.

Making the cut for the final round, conditions proved tougher on the third day with just 10 of the reduced 48-man field breaking 70.

After dropping a shot at the opening hole, the 23-year-old then birdied the par-three fifth to reach the turn at level par.

A blemish-free back nine, combined with birdies at 10 and 17 left Turner signing off a two-under 71, capping a consistent week of just three dropped shots in his 54 holes for a 10-under total, scooping £1,250 in prize money.

He followed that up with a tied for seventh finish at the Matchroom Sport Championship, at Harleyford Golf Club.

He recorded an 11-under total at the three-day event which concluded on Friday, following rounds of 70, 66 and 69 in Buckinghamshire.