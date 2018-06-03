IN PICTURES: Hundreds ride in for Bike Night

Hundreds of bikers converged on Spilsby for the annual Bike Night spectacular.

The Mayor of Spilsby, Mark Gale said the event was a great success.

“There was a lot of bikers, there could have been more. There was more last year than this year in my opinion.

“It was a good night, a lot going on, a lot of life, a lot of smiles and a lot of happy people. Everyone was happy, all the businesses selling food and the food trailers.

“Overall it was really good.

“I hope it keeps going for years and years to come.

A biker himself, Coun Gale has been going to the bike nights and others up and down the country, for a number of years.

He said: “Spilsby’s event is getting bigger and bigger and better and better.”

Coun Gale, who says his favourite part is usually the Ducatis, believes the event is good for business, good for the town and good for tourism. There’s a great atmosphere at these events, he said.

This was the first time the Rotary Club had run Spilsby Bike night and there has been a lot of hard work leading up to the event.

Stalls at the event included Black and White motor bikes, Joey Dunlop foundation, local fire brigade, and local shops setting up outside stalls to sell food, hot drinks.

More than 1,000 bikes poured into the townfrom all over Lincolnshire, Newark and some from further a field. Locals and people from surrounding villages came out in large numbers and enjoyed the night.

The Rotary Club of Spilsby thanked the following businesses for their support; Lincs Rural, Spilsby Town Council, Spilsby New Life Centre, Black and White Motor Bikes, Spilsby Sainsburys, Spilsby Co-Op, Robin Hood car park, ELDC and Magna Vitae.

A Rotary club spokesman said: “We hope to run the event again next year where we will make a few changes to our plans.

“Thanks to everyone who helped.”