Music maestro 70th celebrations show

Music maestro André Rieu is celebrating his 70th birthday this weekend with a one-off event in cinemas across the country, including Louth Playhouse.

Known for his energetic and festive live performances, André is the world’s leading pop classical artist.

The show features a collection of André’s favourite performances from his spectacular live shows across the world, as well as reminiscing with presenter Charlotte Hawkins about his life and multi-decade career.

Show times for Louth Playhouse Cinema are 7pm on Saturday, January 4, and 3pm on Sunday, January 5.

For details and to book tickets visit louth.tickets.parkwaycinemas.co.uk or call 01507 603333.