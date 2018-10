BBC Radio 2 Folk Award finalists Gentlemen Of Few will be performing in the Roy Kemp Hall at the Central Hall, Grimsby, this Friday, October 5.

The five-piece band plays an eclectic blend of old-time bluegrass and classic rock, with skilful vocal harmonies and powerful lyrics.

Tickets for the concert cost £13 in advance (£15 on the door) from the Central Hall Box Office on 01472 355025 (Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 2.30pm).