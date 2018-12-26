Live gig will give the Lowe-down on folk at Faldingworth

Live music is back at Faldingworth this weekend with a double-bill of delights.

The featured artists are Jez Lowe and Kate Bramley, supported by John and Dianne Kirk.

Jez has spent many years taking songs of his native North East to audiences around the world.

Sometimes playing solo, sometimes with his band, The Bad Pennies, he has often found that songs have got there before him.

This is because the songs of Jez Lowe have become folk standards, whether they be from his own albums or from established names such as Fairport Convention, The Dubliners, The Tannahill Weavers, Cherish The Ladies and Bob Fox.

In addition, his involvement in the Sony Award winning BBC Radio Ballads series has underlined his position as leading songwriter and figure on the UK scene.

Support artists John and Dianne Kirk have been performing their brand of contemporary, traditional and American songs in this corner of Lincolnshire and in Nottinghamshire for the past 50 years.

For tickets to the gig on Saturday, December 29, priced £11, call 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com