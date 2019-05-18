Churches open for treasure and treats

Take a step into history for free this weekend as the West Lindsey Churches Festival continues.

The eastern section of the district is the focus for May 18 and 19, with 48 churches and chapels, from Southrey to Kingerby, opening their doors.

Monuments abound

The buildings included in the event cover many periods and styles, including Grade I listed buildings and fascinating historic objects of national importance.

To celebrate the event’s 23rd year, church volunteers are putting on Lincolnshire’s first ‘Sconeathon’, where scones of every variety are being freshly baked for visitors to sample.

Churches have risen to the challenge and have created some wonderful recipes, both traditional and unusual.

Which variety will be the festival favourite?

St Giles Langton by Wragby EMN-190514-081446001

The challenge is to taste as many types of scones as you can over the event, sharing photos in social media using #LincsSconeathon.

One of those taking part in the ‘Sconeathon’ is Wragby Methodist Chapel, where a variety of savoury and sweet scones will be served daily, as well as their special festival scone of ginger and honey.

There will also be a display of scarecrows.

A highlight of the weekend is The ‘Abbots Treasure Hunt’, taking place around six churches in Bardney, Southrey, Stainfield, Apley, Minting and Gautby.

Visitors can follow the clues between the churches to discover where the Abbot of Bardney has hidden his treasure - and there is a reward on offer to the person who finds it.

For details of all the churches taking part, visit www.churchesfestival.info or pick up a brochure in one of the churches or the library.