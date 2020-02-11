What’s on in the Louth and Mablethorpe Leader areas

To have your event included in our free listing, send the details to: dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, February 12

Weekly: Coffee morning church lounge at Louth Eastgate Union Church (opposite Morrisons) 10am - noon. Details: eastgateunion.com

Snowdrop walk at Gunby Hall and Gardens, 10am. Booking essential. Cost £9 and £6 includes drink and cake. Book by email on Astrid.Gatenby@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01754 892991.

Weekly: A Good Yarn at Louth Trinity Centre, Eastgate, 10.30am - noon. Informal get together of like minded people who knit, stitch or crochet or who want to learn how to. Drop in any time.

Weekly: Dementia Cafe at Trinity Centre, Louth, 2pm - 4pm. Chat, activities, refreshments.

Caring Group at St Clement’s Church Hall, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 4pm. Info: 01507 622852.

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring James Gaughan - baritone, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Live theatre: Hotbuckle presents - Tess of the D’Urbervilles, 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50 (Theatrecards £8) under 18s £5 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Thursday, February 13

Snowdrop walk at Gunby Hall and Gardens, 10am. Booking essential. Cost £9 and £6 includes drink and cake. Book by email on Astrid.Gatenby@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01754 892991.

Weekly: Toddlers at Church House, St James, Louth, 10am - 11am. Details: from the Rectory on 01507 603213.

Weekly: Messy Morning at Mablethorpe Library - for children, parents and carers , 10.30am - 11am.

Weekly: Craft & Chatter at St James’s Church. Louth, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Weekly: Women in Song at St Clement’s Hall, Sutton on Sea, 2pm - 4pm. Details: 01507 441560.

Beetle Drive at Guide Hall, Sherwood Fields, Mablethorpe, 6.30pm. £3, with refreshments. Free to guides and rangers.

Louth & District Gardening Society, Bowls Club, Birch Road, Louth, 7.30pm. Andrew Ward - Scents & Desirability.

Live theatre: Hotbuckle presents - Tess of the D’Urbervilles, 7.30pm. Tickets as above

Friday, February 14

Snowdrop walk at Gunby Hall and Gardens, 10am. Booking essential. Cost £9 and £6 includes drink and cake. Book by email on Astrid.Gatenby@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01754 892991.

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Fish on Friday at Louth Trinity Centre, Eastgate, 10.30 am - 2pm. Read the papers, chat, play cards or board games and enjoy the company of others. Order your fish and chips by midday on the day. Serving up from 12.30pm. No need to book in advance. Cost £4.50 per person, to include meal, refreshments and a ticket for the raffle.

Weekly: Palms Tai Chi Club at Mablethorpe Community Hall, 11.30am - 1pm.

Live theatre: Hotbuckle presents - Tess of the D’Urbervilles, 7.30pm. Tickets 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.

Charity country music night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Music from Pete Jones. Details: 01507 313475.

Friday, February 15

Weekly: Digital Drop-in at Mablethorpe Library, 10am - noon.

Soup lunch at Louth Eastgate Union Church (opposite Morrisons) from noon. Details:eastgateunion.com

Live theatre: Hotbuckle presents - Tess of the D’Urbervilles, 7.30pm. Tickets as above.

Monday, February 17

Mrs Kettle’s Cake and Craft Workshop for 6-11 year olds at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 10am - 3pm. Cost £20. Book on 01507 600350.

Weekly: Whist drive at the Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 1.45pm.

Weekly: Family History Group at Mablethorpe Library, 2.45pm - 4.45pm.

Weekly: The Coastal Community Chorus at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07748 464880.

Sound of Music film singalong at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, under 18s £4, from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverhead theatre.com

Louth Film Club screening ‘3 Faces’ at Playhouse Cinema, Cannon Street, Louth, 7.30pm. Admission £5 for members, standard cinema prices for non-members and concessions.

Tuesday, February 18

Weekly: Sewing, Knitting & Crochet Group Tuesday at Alford Craft Market, 10.30am - 1.30pm. £2 per person. Take your own project or start a new one with the help of tutors. Includes, tea, coffee and biscuits - all welcome! No need to book.

Weekly: Sequence dance 2pm - 4pm at Mablethorpe Community Centre, Stanley Avenue. Step by step dancing. Details: 07979 497197.

Children’s theatre: Skewbald Theatre presents - Mimi and the Mountain Dragon at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 12.30pm. Tickets £9.50 and £6 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Martin Chapman - The Life and Work of Sir Joseph Whitworth, engineer.

Wednesday, February 19

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring Claire Holdich - flute, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, February 20

Harry Potter Book Night event in Louth Library, 10am - 11.15am. Booking essential.

Sutton and Trusthorpe Guild RNLI AGM at the Meridale, Sutton on Sea 2pm.

Friday, February 21

Table tennis marathon at Meridale, Sutton on Sea.

North Thoresby Cinema Club in the village hall, 7.30pm. Screening: Green Book. Admission £2.50.

Saturday, February 22

Louth WEA : Richard Grimes - Law And The Legal System. At the ConocoPhillips Room, Louth Library, 2pm - 4pm. Fee £5, including refreshments. Details and bookings: www.wea.org.uk/east-midlands or call 0300 303 3464

New London Opera Group Spring Concert : Waltz Your Worries Away, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £14.50 from 01507 600350 or louthriverheadtheatre.com .

Sunday, February 23

Sand racing on North Beach, Mablethorpe, 8.30am. www. sandrace.co.uk

The 10th annual Snowdrop Festival at St Andrew’s Church, Utterby, 11am - 3pm. Homemade refreshments - hot soup, sausage rolls and delicious cake are all available.

Tuesday, February 25

Louth Naturalists’, Antiquarian & Literary Society in the Conoco-Phillips Room, Louth Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: John Barker - Life in a Mare’s Nest.

Wednesday, February 26

Allegro Appassionato concert at Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring The Katriane Duo, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Flower workshop at North Thoresby Village Hall 7pm - 9pm. £20. Booking essential: 07913 814536.

Thursday, February 27

Lifeboat Guild coffee morning at The Enterprise, Sutton on Sea, 10am - noon. £1 entry includes refreshments.

Launch of touch-screen collection of local images at Mablethorpe Library, 2pm.

Live music: The Hoochie Coochie Club presents The Blues Boy Kings, Blindeye, at The Millers Daughter, Louth. Doors 7.30pm. Entry £5.

Friday, February 28

Community Coffee Morning and paperback exchange at The Plough, Binbrook, 10.30am-noon.

Book signing by bestselling local author Nick Louth at Boyes, Mercer Row, Louth, 11pm-1pm.

Live music: The Blues Band - 40th anniversary tour, at Louth Town Hall. Doors open 7pm; music from 8pm. Tickets from www.louthtownhall.co.uk, 01507 354336 or louthtownhall@btinternet.com and Off the Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street, Louth (01507 607677)

An Evening of Clairvoyance with Spiritualist Medium Steve Holbrook at Alford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from JB Flower Designs, South Str, Alford 01507 463666 or on the door on the night.

Saturday, February 29

Quiz fun night at Louth Riverhead Theatre. Teams of up to 6. Bar open. £2 per person. Snacks available.