What’s on in the Louth Leader area

To have your event included in this free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, October 2

Live theatre: Sapphire Productions presents Bouncers at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £8 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com Runs to Friday, October 4.

Ludford WI in Ludford Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Keith Hanson - Ghostly Goings on in the Tower. Visitors £4.

Thursday, October 3

Poetry reading at Louth Library. 2.15pm start.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Queens Hall, 7pm for 7.15pm. Speaker: Laurie Fox of Caistor Hedgehog Rescue. Visitors £4.

Friday, October 4

Lincolnshire evening in Ludford Village Hall - food, folk and dialect. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £10 from 07939 930630 or 01507 313475.

Saturday, October 5

Louth WEA day school in the Conoco Room, Louth Library, 2pm - 4pm. Simon Tomson - Aerial Archaeology. Cost £5. Book on www.wea.org.uk/ east-midlands or 0300 303 3464.

Live music: Louth Later at British Legion Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £4 from Off The Beaten Tracks Record Shop in Aswell Street.

Live music: Julie Mclelland and the Band from County Hell at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 and £10 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Sunday, October 6

NGS open garden at Woodlands, Fotherby, 11am - 4pm. Admission £3, children free. More details at ngs.org.uk

Monday, October 7

Live Theatre: Louth Playgoers presents Count Dracula at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Runs to Saturday, October 12. Tickets £5.50 on Monday, £9.50 other performances, from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Live Jazz music: PRS at The Masons Arms, Louth Market Place. Doors 7pm; performance between 7.40pm and 10pm. Admission £5.

Thursday, October 10

Steve Holbrook, clairvoyant medium, at The Brackenborough Hotel, Louth, 7.30pm. Tickets £16 from 01507 609169 or on the door.

Friday, October 11

Charity Country Night, Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Live music with ‘Best of Friends’. Admission £5. Proceeds to St Barnabas Hospice.

Saturday, October 12

Action for Children coffee morning at Louth Methodist Church Centre, 10am - noon. Cakes, produce, tombola and some craft activities for young children.

Live Blues Music: The Cinelli Brothers, Louth Hospital Social Club. Doors 7.30pm. Admission £14 advance/£16 door.

Thursday, October 17

Louth Group of WIs in Louth Hospital Social Club, 7.30pm. Speaker: Rosie of ‘Rosie Makes Jam’ - Self Preservation. All welcome. WI members £4, non-members £5. Details: 07876 614824.

Saturday, October 19

Live music: British blues rock guitarist Danny Bryant at Louth Town Hall. Doors open 7pm. Details and tickets: www.louthtownhall.co.uk or 01507 354336.

Live music: Guitarist Bartek Dabrowski at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com