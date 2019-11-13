What’s on in the Louth Leader area

To have your event included in this free listing, email the details, at least two weeks in advance, to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk
Wednesday, November 13
Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring: Sixteen85, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.
Thursday, November 14
Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.
Cash charity bingo at Binbrook Queens Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Bar open.
Friday, November 15
Community coffee morning at The Plough, Binbrook. Cake and a cuppa £1.
Saturday, November 16
Mablethorpe 1960s Scooter weekend; The Great Eastern Scooter Rally, various venues.
Charity Christmas Fayre at Great Carlton Village Hall, 10am - 4pm. Proceeds to Riding for the Disabled.
Open day, coffee and cake, Healing and Tarot Card Readings at Louth Spiritual Community Centre, 9A Mercer Row, 10am - 2pm. All welcome. Details: 07553 275515.
Autumn Craft Fair at St Andrew’s Church, South Thoresby, 10am - 4pm. Plus charity stall in aid of Rescue Dogs. Free admission.
Christmas Coffee morning at Huttoft Village Hall, 10am - noon. In aid of St Margaret’s Church.
Ludford WI coffee morning at The White Hart, Ludford, 11am - 1pm.
Christmas Fayre at St Mary’s Church, Covenham, 2pm - 4pm.
A Christmas Festival with the Yorkshire Volunteers Band at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £14.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverhead theatre.com
Sunday November, 17
Mablethorpe 1960s Scooter weekend; The Great Eastern Scooter Rally, various venues.
Autumn Craft Fair at St Andrew’s Church, South Thoresby, 10am - 4pm. Plus charity stall in aid of Rescue Dogs. Free admission.
Craft and Gift Fair at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 4pm.
Tuesday, November 19
Coffee morning in aid of toilet twinning at Mablethorpe Salvation Army, Somersby Avenue, 11am.
Pop-up artisan gift shop at The Mansion House, Upgate, Louth, 3pm - 7.30pm. Proceeds to Hubbards Hills.
Festive Flower Arranging demonstration by Jenny Hippisley at North Thoresby Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm. Admission £5, to include tea or coffee and a mince pie. Tickets available on the door. Proceeds to St Helen’s Church.
Prize bingo at Binbrook Queens Hall. Doors open 5.45pm; eyes down 6.30pm.
Live music: Ian Siegal at the Hoochie Coochie Club, Conservative Working Mens Club, Queen Street, Louth. Doors 7pm, music from 7.30pm. Tickets at Off The Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street and The Discovery Shack on Louth market.
Audition at Louth Riverhead Theatre for ‘The Government Inspector’. Details at louthriverheadtheatre.com/auditions
Wednesday, November 20
Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring: St Michael’s School, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.
Thursday, November 21
Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.
Strictly Movie Musicals with Robert Habermann at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £13.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriver headtheatre.com
Friday, November 22
Charity Live music event at The Priory Hotel, Louth. Headliner: Katherine Priddy. Tickets £10 from Off The Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street or projectmusic500@gmail.com
Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door.
Knights of Comedy at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Headline act Duncan Oakley. Advance tickets £10 (£12 on the door). from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com
Saturday, November 23
North Thoresby and District WI Christmas Coffee Morning, in North Thoresby Village Hall, 10am - noon.
Big breakfast in North Somercotes Church Hall, 10am - 1pm.
Mumby Christmas Fayre in Mumby Village Hall, 10am - 2pm.
Friendship Lincs Grand Xmas Fair in The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 3pm.
Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door.
Sunday, November 24
Christmas Fair in Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - 3pm.
Audition at Louth Riverhead Theatre for Oliver! 9.30am children, 2pm adults. Details at louthriverhead theatre.com/auditions
Friendship Lincs Grand Xmas Fair in The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 3pm.
Louth Choral Society concert in St James’s Church, Louth 7.30pm. Bach’s Mass in B Minor, with Musica Donum Dei. Tickets Reserved £15; Unreserved £10 (6 for the price of 5) from Eve & Ranshaw, Cornmarket, Louth and on-line at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral
Monday, November 25
Louth Film Club at Playhouse Cinema, 7.30pm. Loveless (15). Subtitled. Details: www.louthfilmclub.com
Tuesday, November 26
Christmas Wreath Making Workshop at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7pm. Cost £25. Book on 01507 600350.
Wednesday, November 27
Open Doors coffee morning at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10.30am - 12.30pm.
Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring: Michael Wood on the saxophone, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.
Thursday, November 28
Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.
Cash charity bingo at Binbrook Queens Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Bar open.
Friday, November 29
Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door.
Riverhead Producers present A Night of Two Acts at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com
Saturday, November 30
Coffee morning and table top sale in Fulstow Village Hall, 10am - noon. Proceeds to St Lawrence Church funds.
Christmas crafts, cakes and more in North Somercotes Church Hall, 10am - 1pm.
Residents Association coffee morning with Christmas stalls and games at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 2pm. In aid of the Beach Hut Project.
Advent Wreath Festival at St Clement’s Church, Sutton on Sea from 10am.
Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door on the night of the production.