What’s on in the Louth Leader area

To have your event included in this free listing, email the details, at least two weeks in advance, to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, November 13

Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring: Sixteen85, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, November 14

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Cash charity bingo at Binbrook Queens Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Bar open.

Friday, November 15

Community coffee morning at The Plough, Binbrook. Cake and a cuppa £1.

Saturday, November 16

Mablethorpe 1960s Scooter weekend; The Great Eastern Scooter Rally, various venues.

Charity Christmas Fayre at Great Carlton Village Hall, 10am - 4pm. Proceeds to Riding for the Disabled.

Open day, coffee and cake, Healing and Tarot Card Readings at Louth Spiritual Community Centre, 9A Mercer Row, 10am - 2pm. All welcome. Details: 07553 275515.

Autumn Craft Fair at St Andrew’s Church, South Thoresby, 10am - 4pm. Plus charity stall in aid of Rescue Dogs. Free admission.

Christmas Coffee morning at Huttoft Village Hall, 10am - noon. In aid of St Margaret’s Church.

Ludford WI coffee morning at The White Hart, Ludford, 11am - 1pm.

Christmas Fayre at St Mary’s Church, Covenham, 2pm - 4pm.

A Christmas Festival with the Yorkshire Volunteers Band at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £14.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverhead theatre.com

Sunday November, 17

Mablethorpe 1960s Scooter weekend; The Great Eastern Scooter Rally, various venues.

Autumn Craft Fair at St Andrew’s Church, South Thoresby, 10am - 4pm. Plus charity stall in aid of Rescue Dogs. Free admission.

Craft and Gift Fair at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 4pm.

Tuesday, November 19

Coffee morning in aid of toilet twinning at Mablethorpe Salvation Army, Somersby Avenue, 11am.

Pop-up artisan gift shop at The Mansion House, Upgate, Louth, 3pm - 7.30pm. Proceeds to Hubbards Hills.

Festive Flower Arranging demonstration by Jenny Hippisley at North Thoresby Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm. Admission £5, to include tea or coffee and a mince pie. Tickets available on the door. Proceeds to St Helen’s Church.

Prize bingo at Binbrook Queens Hall. Doors open 5.45pm; eyes down 6.30pm.

Live music: Ian Siegal at the Hoochie Coochie Club, Conservative Working Mens Club, Queen Street, Louth. Doors 7pm, music from 7.30pm. Tickets at Off The Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street and The Discovery Shack on Louth market.

Audition at Louth Riverhead Theatre for ‘The Government Inspector’. Details at louthriverheadtheatre.com/auditions

Wednesday, November 20

Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring: St Michael’s School, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, November 21

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Strictly Movie Musicals with Robert Habermann at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £13.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriver headtheatre.com

Friday, November 22

Charity Live music event at The Priory Hotel, Louth. Headliner: Katherine Priddy. Tickets £10 from Off The Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street or projectmusic500@gmail.com

Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door.

Knights of Comedy at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Headline act Duncan Oakley. Advance tickets £10 (£12 on the door). from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, November 23

North Thoresby and District WI Christmas Coffee Morning, in North Thoresby Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Big breakfast in North Somercotes Church Hall, 10am - 1pm.

Mumby Christmas Fayre in Mumby Village Hall, 10am - 2pm.

Friendship Lincs Grand Xmas Fair in The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 3pm.

Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door.

Sunday, November 24

Christmas Fair in Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Audition at Louth Riverhead Theatre for Oliver! 9.30am children, 2pm adults. Details at louthriverhead theatre.com/auditions

Friendship Lincs Grand Xmas Fair in The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 3pm.

Louth Choral Society concert in St James’s Church, Louth 7.30pm. Bach’s Mass in B Minor, with Musica Donum Dei. Tickets Reserved £15; Unreserved £10 (6 for the price of 5) from Eve & Ranshaw, Cornmarket, Louth and on-line at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral

Monday, November 25

Louth Film Club at Playhouse Cinema, 7.30pm. Loveless (15). Subtitled. Details: www.louthfilmclub.com

Tuesday, November 26

Christmas Wreath Making Workshop at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7pm. Cost £25. Book on 01507 600350.

Wednesday, November 27

Open Doors coffee morning at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring: Michael Wood on the saxophone, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, November 28

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Cash charity bingo at Binbrook Queens Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Bar open.

Friday, November 29

Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door.

Riverhead Producers present A Night of Two Acts at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, November 30

Coffee morning and table top sale in Fulstow Village Hall, 10am - noon. Proceeds to St Lawrence Church funds.

Christmas crafts, cakes and more in North Somercotes Church Hall, 10am - 1pm.

Residents Association coffee morning with Christmas stalls and games at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 2pm. In aid of the Beach Hut Project.

Advent Wreath Festival at St Clement’s Church, Sutton on Sea from 10am.

Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door on the night of the production.