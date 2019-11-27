What’s on in the Louth Leader area

Don’t miss out on letting people know about any special seasonal events coming up.

Wednesday, November 27

Open Doors coffee morning at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring: Michael Wood on the saxophone, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, November 28

Christmas coffee morning at The Enterprise Hall, Sutton on Sea, 10.30am - noon . In aid of RNLI.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Binbrook Primary School Christmas Fair, 3.15pm - 5pm.

Cash charity bingo at Binbrook Queens Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Bar open.

Friday, November 29

Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door.

Riverhead Producers present A Night of Two Acts at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriver headtheatre.com

Saturday, November 30

Victorian Christmas Fayre in St Helen’s Church, North Thoresby, 10am - 4pm.

Coffee morning and table top sale in Fulstow Village Hall, 10am - noon. Proceeds to St Lawrence Church funds.

Christmas crafts, cakes and more in North Somercotes Church Hall, 10am - 1pm.

Residents Association coffee morning with Christmas stalls and games at The Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am - 2pm. In aid of the Beach Hut Project.

Advent Wreath Festival at St Clement’s Church, Sutton on Sea from 10am.

Christmas Craft Market at Alford Corn Exchange 10am - 7pm.

Christmas Fair in Trusthorpe Village Hall, 11am to 3pm. In aid of St Peter’s Church.

Alford Christmas Spectacular in Alford Market Place from noon. Procession 1pm. Lights switch-on 5.30pm.

Christmas Fayre at Newhaven Residential Home, Huttoft, 2pm - 4pm.

Sutton Theatre Company and The Tennyson Players present: A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe, 7.30pm. Tickets from Watson Home Hardware, Poynton’s Shoes or on the door on the night of the production.

Live music: Hoochie Coochie Club present Guy Tortora & Band at The Royal British Legion Hall, Louth. Doors open 7.30pm. No support act. Advance tickets £13 (£15 on door) from Off The Beaten Tracks and The Consortium, Louth; The Discovery Shack, Louth market, or online at See Tickets.

Sunday, December 1

Louth Christmas Market

Christmas Craft Market at Alford Corn Exchange 10am - 4pm.

Fun dog show at the Enterprise Hall, Sutton on Sea. Judging starts 10am. £1 per entry per class. Pay on entering ring.

Christmas Bingo at Louth Riverhead Theatre. Doors open 1.30pm, eyes down 2.30pm.

Victorian Christmas Fayre in St Helen’s Church, North Thoresby, 2pm - 4pm.

Binbrook light switch-on, market place, 6pm.

Darkness to Light at St James’s Church, Louth, 6pm. Music and Readings for Advent.

Wednesday, December 4

Allegro Appassionato concert in Conoco Room, Louth Library, featuring a seasonal show, 12.45pm - 1.30pm. Admission free.

Thursday, December 5

Sing Out Christmas Afternoon Tea Concert at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2.30pm. Tickets £6.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverhead theatre.com

Friday, December 6

Christmas Tree Festival at St James’s Church, Louth, 10.30am - 4pm. Free admission.

Christmas Bingo at Great Carlton Village Hall. Doors open 6pm.

Louth Playgoers present: Christmas at the Riverhead, 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50 and £6 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Saturday, December 7

Christmas Fayre at Legbourne Community Centre, 10am - noon. In aid of All Saints Church. Admission free.

Christmas Tree Festival at St James’s Church, Louth, 10.30am - 4pm. Free admission.

Louth WEA day course in ConocoPhillips Room, Louth Library, 2pm - 4pm. Simon Tomson - ‘Thus Passes the Glory of the World’ (decoding Latin inscriptions). Cost £5, including refreshments. Book at www.wea.org.uk/east-midlands or call 0300 303 3464. Ref: C2341923.

Louth Playgoers present: Christmas at the Riverhead, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50 and £6 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriver headtheatre.com

Sunday, December 8

Christmas Tree Festival at St James’s Church, Louth, 11.30am - 4pm. Free admission.

Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 11am - 4pm.

Monday, December 9

Louth Film Club screening Scrooge (1951) starring Alastair Sim, 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema, Louth. LFC members £5, standard cinema prices non-members and concessions.

Louth Group of WIs Carol Service in St St James’s Church, 7.30pm.

Tuesday, December 10

Hambledon Productions presents: Christmas with Steptoe and Son, at Louth Riveread Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 and £10 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverhead theatre.com

Thursday, December 12

Santa’s Christmas Countdown at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7pm. Tickets £9 and £7 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Friday, December 13

Sutton on Sea Christmas Extravaganza 4pm - 8pm.

Saturday, December 14

Live music: Steve Walker’s Big Swing Band - In The Christmas Mood, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £13.50 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Monday, December 16

Vienna Festival Ballet presents: The Nutcracker at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2.30pm. Tickets £20 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverhead theatre.com (7pm performance sold out; call for returns).

Monday, December 23

Cinema: Miracle on 34th Street, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 2pm. Tickets £6 and £4 from 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com