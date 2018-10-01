Beech Grove Hall fire confirmed as ‘deliberate’

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue has confirmed that last night’s major fire at Beech Grove Hall in Manby was caused deliberately - the third arson attack at the building in as many months.

This afternoon (Monday), Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue spokesman David Marshall confirmed: “The call came in at 6.58pm after a fire was detected at Park Lane, Manby. Eight appliances attended the incident plus an aerial ladder platform.

Fire crews tackled the blaze at Beech Grove Hall, Manby, overnight.

“It was a three-storey derelict building which was well alight.

“(The fire was) extinguished using six main jets and one aerial ladder.

“There are no reports of injuries, and the cause was deliberate.”

This latest incident is the third arson attack at Beech Grove Hall in as many months, with the building being targeted in late July and again just last weekend.