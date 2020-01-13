Man arrested after alleged ‘hit-and-run’ in Louth

Lincolnshire Police have revealed that a man has been arrested in connection with an alleged ‘hit-and-run’ incident in Louth last week, in which a 12-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries.

This morning (Monday), a police spokesman said: “A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with this incident.

“He has been released under investigation. We are continuing to appeal for information.”

The incident took place in Newmarket, Louth, at around 4.15pm last Monday afternoon.

If you have any information relating to the collision, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 306 of January 6.