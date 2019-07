Local girl Callie Bainbridge (8) recently had 16 inches of her hair cut off and donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Callie carried out the selfless act in support of her family friend Chris Crome who is currently beating Ewing Sarcoma.

The youngster also raised £305 for children’s cancer charity Clic Sargent in memory of Alford girl Keira Wrenn, who died in 2017.

Find out more and donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cutsforkeira.