Louth McDonald’s to open later this year - creating at least 65 jobs

McDonald’s has confirmed that work will start on the new Louth restaurant in the coming months - with the ambition of opening to the public later in the year.

A McDonald’s spokesman added: “The restaurant will create at least 65 jobs and we look forward to the investment it will bring to the area.”

The application for the new restaurant was revealed in the autumn, with East Lindsey District Council granting full planning permission at the end of last year. As reported previously, the restaurant will be based on the Fairfield Industrial Estate, next to the Shell petrol station.

The proposals also include a drive-thru coffee shop adjacent to the McDonald’s restaurant, although the operator has not yet been announced.