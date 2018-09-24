Police issue ‘holiday warning’ after Tetney burglary

Burglars have struck again in the Tetney area for the second time in just 24 hours - and on both occasions, the homeowners have been away on holiday when the offenders struck.

The latest incident took place at a residential property in North End Crescent, Tetney, at some point between Friday (September 21) and this afternoon (Monday) at 1pm.

The offenders gained entry to the house by smashing the rear patio door. An untidy search was made in most rooms, with cash and jewellery being stolen.

If anyone saw anything unusual or suspicious, or has any information, call police on 101 and quote incident 192 of September 24.

PC Richard Precious, Community Beat Manager for Louth Rural and The Wolds, said: “This is the second report of a dwelling burglary within a two mile radius of Tetney within 24 hours.

“The method of entry and type of offence is exactly the same, and on both occasions the residents have been away on holiday too.”

PC Precious continued: “Once again can I please urge you to ensure that your property remains secure at all times, and if you are going away to ask a friend or neighbour to keep a closer eye on your property.

“I understand that some of you enjoy going on social media and like sharing what you’re doing.

“Be very mindful though that by putting a picture on Facebook showing you enjoying a cocktail in sunnier climes is essentially advertising the fact that you’re not at home.

“Don’t make yourself a target - share your memories when you get home instead!

“Please keep safe, and if we can be of any further assistance please contact us on louthruralnpt@lincs.pnn.police.uk.”